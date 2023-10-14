Lords of the Fallen gets a quick PC patch to address many crash issues

Developer Hexworks and publisher CI Games released its new fantasy RPG reboot Lords of the Fallen on Friday. However, the Unreal Engine 5-based game has not received good reviews from many of its Steam PC gamers, who have written about crashes and performance issues while trying to play the game.

In response, Hexworks has quickly released its first post-launch patch for the PC version. In its release notes on Steam, Hexworks said that its bug database has zeroed in on four major issues that are addressed in the patch.

The notes stated that "the majority of crashes result from outdated drivers." The new patch will now check to see if the user's PC has the most updated drivers from NVIDIA and AMD. If not, the game will prompt the user to download and install those updated drives.

Hexworks has also " temporarily deactivate Frame Generation" for NVIDIA GPU users, as using that feature has also led to crashes in certain situations. Also, Epic Games has provided new Unreal Engine 5 updates for Lords of the Fallen to help deal with crashes on some NVIDIA GPUs, along with crashes after the game's first cinematic has run.

The first patch also has a number of other fixes and changes. They include balancing improvements along with a couple of fixes when players encounter boss battles. There have also been a few visual and audio fixes and players who play the game on a Steam Deck can now access a virtual keyboard.

Earlier this week Hexworks revealed that the Xbox version of Lords of the Fallen would be released without parity with the PC and PlayStation versions. The developer says that the Xbox port is currently being updated to bring it up to the other versions and that a patch for the Xbox edition "will release over the coming days."