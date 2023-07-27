Sony announces PlayStation 5 has surpassed 40 million consoles sold

The PlayStation 5 crossed the 30 million units sold mark in January of 2023, and today, it revealed that the number has ballooned already to 40 million.

The impressive milestones are continuously being reached as the console's early supply chain issues are being resolved, with the company saying that the popular console is finally "well-stocked and we are seeing that pent-up demand finally being met."

"We launched PlayStation 5 in November 2020 and the world was in a strange and different place than when we announced the console in 2019," says Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan in a blog post today announcing the 40 million achievement. "Despite the unprecedented challenges of COVID, our teams and our partners worked diligently to deliver PS5 on time."

The PlayStation 5 — which ships in two variants: $399 Digital and $499 standard version with disk drive — only misses out on beating out the PlayStation 4's 40 million unit sales record by two months, and this is with all the supply constraints it has faced. Sony also revealed today that 2,500 games are now available in the PlayStation 5 ecosystem, from both backward compatibility and new releases.

Sony is heavily rumored to be working on a new and enhanced edition of a PlayStation 5 too. Leaked during Microsoft's battle with the FTC, this "Slim" edition will reportedly cost $399. There are also rumors of price cuts coming soon for the current two editions to make way for this new version.

Before that though, a Spider-Man 2-themed PlayStation 5 console variant is incoming to match the highly-anticipated Marvel superhero game. A new handheld with an 8-inch LCD screen, currently only dubbed Project Q, for remote play is also in the works at the company. It will seemingly only work with a locally available PlayStation 5, however.