Combined Arms, the first of Halo Infinite's new Operations content updates, launches today

In October, developer 343 Industries launched Season 5: Reckoning for its sci-fi shooter Halo: Infinite. Today, the developer will launch a new part of Season 5 that will offer some free content for the next several weeks. This will be the first of Halo: Infinite's "Operations" which will take the place of the game's content drops that were previously labeled as "Events".

In a blog post, it was revealed the first of these Operations updates will be called Combined Arms. It begins today and will last until December 19. During this time period, Halo: Infinite players can access the Combined Arms Operation Pass. It will have "20 tiers of free customization rewards, along with new armor and vehicle coatings, emblems, and visors."

In addition, there will be a new multiplayer map playlist available during Combined Arms called Halo 3 Refueled. It will include seven maps from Halo 3 that have been recreated in Halo: Infinite's Forge editor. The playlist will run until November 28.

The playlist will also include an all-new multiplayer map inspired by Halo 3 called Critical Dewpoint. It was made to promote the Mtn Dew beverage that's long been associated with the Halo franchise. You can find out more about that map at the Xbox Wire website.

Finally, Halo: Infinite players can now purchase the Combat Evolved Mark V armor and other related in-game cosmetics from the in-game store. The armor was made to help take note of the release of the first game in the series, Halo: Combat Evolved for the first Xbox console, which will celebrate its 22nd anniversary tomorrow, November 15.

