Halo Infinite to add Firefight: King of the Hill PvE mode in new update this week.

In October, developer 343 Industries and publisher Microsoft launched the Season 5 content for its hit sci-fi first-person shooter Halo Infinite. On Tuesday, another free content update that's part of Season 5 will roll out and it will add a new version of a familiar Halo gameplay mode.

The Halo Waypoint site states that the game will get the Firefight: King of the Hill gameplay mode. Firefight modes have been part of previous Halo games since Halo 3: ODST. This new variant has mostly the same gameplay features. Up to four players will battle waves of enemies, but in King of the Hill, a hill is spawned in the map. Not only will players have to fight off enemies, they must also capture and hold the hill as well.

In addition, Tuesday's Season 5 mid-season update will include some other content. One is a new Repair Device. 343 Industries states:

Similar to the Regenerator from Halo 3, the Repair Field is a neutral piece of Equipment that heals allies and enemies within its radius. It's also capable of repairing vehicles, and it can be attached to them (as well as most environmental surfaces). Additionally, the Repair Field can also revive downed Spartans in select modes such as Firefight: King of the Hill, Attrition, etc.

In addition, Halo Infinite players can expect some ranked experience improvements along with updates to the Custom Game Browser. The Forge editor, which recently added a way to create maps with AI-based enemies inside, will also be updated by adding ways to include the game's High Value Target boss enemies in custom maps.

All fifteen of these HVTs will be added to Forge with the December Update—from the almighty Bipbap the Vanquisher to the very hungry Ik’novus the Devourer, and beyond. Major bosses are also included in this line-up as well, such as Jega ‘Rdomnai, Escharum, and the Harbinger.

Halo Infinite is available for the PC on Steam and the Microsoft Store, along with the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles. It is also available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers at no additional cost.