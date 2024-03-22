Microsoft rolls out Copilot to more Windows 11 and 10 devices

Although Microsoft launched Copilot more than a year ago, the service is still in preview and is still rolling out gradually to Windows 11 and 10 users. However, Microsoft is about to speed things up. The company published a message in the official Windows documentation notifying users that Copilot is now rolling out to more Windows 11 and 10 devices.

As of right now, Copilot is reaching more Windows 11 PCs with supported versions (23H2 and 22H2). In version 23H2, Copilot is turned on by default, and vice versa in 22H2. Microsoft also adds that the rollout respects previously set Copilot policies by IT Admins.

Eligible Windows 10 version 22H2 users with non-managed devices will start receiving Copilot later this month. As a reminder, Microsoft began rolling out Copilot to Windows 10 in November 2023 and plans to deliver it to all users by the end of May 2024 (that also applies to Windows 11 users).

In addition to making Copilot available to more users, the company made it possible to make up to 10 requests to try Copilot's capabilities without signing in with a Microsoft Account or Entra ID.

How do you know your computer has received Copilot? After restarting, you will notice a Copilot button on the taskbar in the system tray. Although Microsoft will not ask if you want it there, the Settings app lets you hide the Copilot button in Personalization > Taskbar. You can also invoke Copilot with the Win + C shortcut. Note that the button also turns off the ability to show the desktop by clicking the bottom-right corner of the screen. You can also fix that in the Settings app.

Microsoft recently announced a new division called "Microsoft AI," which will govern the company's AI efforts, including Bing, Copilot, and Microsoft Edge. Therefore, expect Microsoft to press on with Copilot and AI-powered experience across all of its products.

Click here to find out if Copilot is available in your region, and what features can be used. Microsoft says that by default, all Copilot features are available in the North America region only.