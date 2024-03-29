The March 2024 update for Copilot for Microsoft 365 includes grounded mobile chat and more.

Microsoft has announced some new features that are being added to Copilot for Microsoft 365 services as part of its recently launched monthly blog update. The new features include Graph-grounded chat in the Microsoft 365 mobile app and much more.

This month's blog post states that the Microsoft 365 apps for iOS and Android now support getting information using a company's own data via Copilot. This allows employees to use Copilot to get questions answered based on their previous meetings, conversations, and document updates. It will also let users create documents based on company data.

Microsoft also announced that starting in April, Copilot for Microsoft 365 will allow users to type in prompts and get info based on their work content created in Word, Outlook, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Speaking of Outlook, Microsoft announced that Microsoft 365 work or school account subscribers can now access Copilot directly from the Outlook email client for the first time. It has also added some new Copilot features in Excel. Microsoft says:

Now, with Copilot in Excel, you can use the Microphone feature to prompt Copilot verbally, eliminating the need for manual typing. In addition, for fresh prompt ideas tailored to your specific data, now you can select the View Prompts icon to explore the Prompt Guide in the chat pane.

Keep in mind that Microsoft still labels the Copilot support in Excel as a public preview.

Finally, Microsoft has added some improvements when using Copilot with the Loop collaboration tool. Microsoft says that Copilot in Loop should offer better information when users ask it questions about a Loop file. That's due to Copilot becoming "better at parsing information on a page in context."

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced that Copilot for Microsoft 365 support for higher education users would be delayed from April 1 to May 1.