Apple says iOS 17 is installed on 66% of iPhones, iPadOS 17 on 53% of iPads

Apple has released the latest information about the adoption rate of its mobile operating systems, giving developers precise figures about iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 performance on all iPhones and iPads with access to the App Store and helping them to tailor their projects to reach as many users as possible.

According to the developer.apple.com website, iOS 17 is installed on 66% of all iPhones that transacted on the App Store as of February 4, 2024. 23% still run iOS 16, and the remaining 11% are on iOS 15 and older.

Apple also has separate stats for all the iPhones introduced in the last four years (iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE Series). As expected, iOS 17 is more popular in this segment, with 76% of all devices running the most recent versions. 20% of the recent iPhones are on IOS 16, and 4% on iOS 15 and older.

Judging from the official stats, iPad users are more reluctant to upgrade their tablets to the most recent iPadOS version. Only 53% of registered devices are on iPadOS 17, while iPadOS 16 has 29%, and 18% are on older releases.

As for the most recent iPads (released during the last four years), 61% run iPadOS 17, 29% run iPadOS 16, and 10% are on earlier versions. Interestingly, iOS 17 performs slower than iOS 16 one year ago, while iPadOS 17 outperforms iPadOS 16.

Apple has already released several feature updates for iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. The latest version, 17.3, arrived a couple of weeks ago, bringing iPhone and iPad users a new wallpaper, collaborative playlists in Apple Music, Stolen Device Protection with extra security measures, and more. You can check out what is new in iOS 17.3 in our dedicated coverage.

iOS 17 is available for all iPhones released in 2018 and later.