Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin's Creed Mirage, and more join Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

Microsoft has a packed Free Play Days offer this weekend for Xbox players, and a couple of them don't even require paid subscriptions to access. Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker and Black Desert are the latest games available to try out, and only the latter duo require Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate memberships.

As previously announced, any Xbox player can now start playing CD Projekt RED's latest RPG Cyberpunk 2077. There is a 5-hour limit attached to this weekend trial, but players are not being held back from doing anything in that duration. At the same time Ubisoft is offering its newest Assassin's Creed entry Mirage to try out for two hours. The stealth adventure title has players exploring 9th-century Baghdad as Basim, a returning character.

In the standard Free Play Days promotions side of things, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker offers its team-based ninja battling experience for Xbox players to try out. Meanwhile, Black Desert's free event comes in for MMORPG fans, with the title touting a massive open-world to explore, fast-paced combat, and skills to build. Keep in mind that unlike the previous duo, these two games do require Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate memberships to play this weekend.

Discounts are currently available for this weekend's Free Play Days games too, making it a cheaper endeavor to continue any playthroughs following their temporary promotions. Here are links to the games available, plus what platforms they are available on:

The Free Play Days of this weekend will end on Sunday, March 31 11:59 pm PDT.