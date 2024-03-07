Mortal Kombat 1, Moving Out 2, and more join Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

The weekend is almost here and Microsoft is offering Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers four games to try. This time, Mortal Kombat 1, Moving Out 2, From Space, and Ed-0: Zombie Uprising are the games on offer in this Free Play Days edition.

Easily the biggest Free Play Days title of the weekend is Mortal Kombat 1. The NetherRealm fighting game is a reboot of the franchise's lore, taking place in a new timeline with fresh takes on classic characters. Aside from the campaign, its popular competitive multiplayer modes are quite active too.

Next, Moving Out 2 is an arcade party game where you can team up with friends to participate in some group moving action. The physics-based moving simulator lets up to four players move furniture from dozens of tricky levels as a F.A.R.T. (Furniture Arrangement & Relocation Technician).

From Space is also a cooperative title, but this one delivers a top-down shooter action experience where four players can team up to take out alien infestations. Lastly, Ed-0: Zombie Uprising is a unique rogue-like entry that throws hordes of zombies at traditional Japanese characters like Samurai, Sumo Wrestler, and Ninja. Levels are randomly generated, making each run a different experience.

Discounts are also currently live for all the games of this weekend's Free Play Days offers, making it much cheaper to continue any playthroughs following their temporary promotions. Here are links to the games available, plus what platforms they are available on:

The Free Play Days of this weekend will end on Sunday, March 10, at 11:59 PM PDT. As always, keep in mind that only Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members have access to the four games being offered.