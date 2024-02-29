Age of Wonders 4, Deceive Inc. and more join Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

Xbox Free Play Days, the weekend offer that brings new games for Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to try for no extra cost, is back with a new lineup of titles. The Microsoft promotion this time brings in Age of Wonders 4, Gangs of Sherwood and Deceive Inc. to play.

Released in 2024, Age of Wonders 4 is a Paradox Interactive-published 4X strategy experience. The game is set in a fantasy realm, letting players choose a magical faction and go about their usual "explore, expand, exploit, exterminate" ways, though there are also RPG and tactical combat elements are infused into the experience too.

Next up is Gangs of Sherwood. Released in late 2023, this is a cooperative title for up to 4 players where players take the role of one of the Merry Men — Robin, Marian, Friar Tuck, and Little John — to get together and fight the armies of the Sheriff of Nottingham. This is a futuristic retelling of the classic tales.

Lastly, the multiplayer game of subterfuge, Deceive Inc., is also a part of the Free Play Days promotion. With various agents that use unique weapons and skill sets available, the title has players disguising themselves as NPCs to trick each other and beat rival spies to steal the objective right under their noses.

Discounts are currently available for this weekend's Free Play Days games too, making it cheaper to continue any playthroughs following their temporary promotions. Here are links to the games available, plus what platforms they are available on:

The Free Play Days of this weekend will end on Sunday, March 3 at 11:59pm PDT. Keep in mind that only Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members have access to the games being offered.