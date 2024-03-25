Cyberpunk 2077 will be free-to-play this weekend on Xbox, PlayStation but not PC

CD Projekt RED is unleashing its latest game to the console masses to try out this upcoming weekend. It's been two years since the massive sci-fi RPG released, and the title is currently in a far different place than when it was at launch. This is probably a great opportunity for interested Xbox and PlayStation players, and those on the fence, to try out how the studio has fixed up and updated the game since then, without having to open the wallet.

Set in Night City, a fictional megalopolis seeped in crime and corruption, the RPG has players creating and taking the role of V, a mercenary who gets tangled in a plot that has Johnny Silverhand (played by Keanu Reeves) taking over a part of their mind.

In the two years since the game's launch, CD Projekt RED has also redesigned the skill tree and perks system, added vehicle combat, police chases, fully functional metro system, and much more. The studio has now essentially moved on to work on the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel and other projects like the new The Witcher trilogy.

Try out #Cyberpunk2077 for free!



Get a taste of Night City in a free trial coming soon to @PlayStation 5 and @Xbox Series X|S. Deets below 👇 pic.twitter.com/CTcs2Sm3ZJ — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) March 25, 2024

The free access period will offer the base game for Xbox and PlayStation players to experience. This does mean the story expansion that released late last year, Phantom Liberty, will not be available. However, the free access also has a five-hour timer attached to the offering. Players have unrestricted access to the story during this trial period after downloading the 100GB RPG. The progress will carry over to the full game if players decide to purchase Cyberpunk 2077 as well.

As for will PC players have a free weekend offer too, CD Projekt RED simply says "due to technical reasons, we are not able to provide the trial for PCs in the same way as for consoles."

The Cyberpunk 2077 free trial is slated to kick off from March 28, 8:00 AM PDT to March 31, 11:59 PM. During that period, any Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 players will be able to jump in and play for the available five hours without even requiring a PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass Core subscriptions.