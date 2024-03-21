Dragon Ball FighterZ, Battlefield 2042, and more join Xbox Free Play Days for the weekend

Xbox players with Game Pass have two hit games to try out this weekend. First, Dragon Ball FighterZ and Battlefield 2042 are now playable by Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members for no extra cost. At the same time, two South Park games from Ubisoft are available to all Xbox players without even a Game Pass subscription being needed.

Dragon Ball FighterZ from Bandai Namco brings the art style and all the iconic powers from the anime franchise to a fighting arena. There is a story mode featuring an original story, as well as 3vs3 tag team battles in the multiplayer side of things for anyone looking to have competitive fun. Next, Battlefield 2042 is celebrating the launch of Season 7: Turning Point with a free event of its own. Read our impressions of the major update's new map and weapons over here.

Meanwhile, Ubisoft is offering up South Park: The Fractured but Whole and South Park: The Stick of Truth to all Xbox players. Being single-player titles, there is a limitation attached to this promotion, with players only being able to play for 5 hours before its cut off. Both are popular RPG titles set in the South Park universe with the same crass humor.

Discounts are currently available for some of this weekend's Free Play Days games too, making it cheaper to continue playthroughs following the temporary promotions. Here are links to the games, plus what platforms they are available on:

The latest batch of Free Play Days games will be available until 11:59pm PT on Sunday, March 24.