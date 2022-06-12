Diablo IV comes out in 2023, Necromancer class revealed

Blizzard Entertainment first announced Diablo IV in 2019, and even though a firm launch date was never revealed, the title got hit by an indefinite delay in 2021. Today, during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, the title finally received a launch window, though it's a rather broad one: sometime in 2023. Catch the latest cinematic trailer above.

As can be seen in the trailer, the action RPG's Necromancer class received an official unveiling today at the show. If you want to see some actual gameplay of the scythe-wielding undead raiser, then watch the trailer below. It features looks at the character customization, the massive open world, co-op social events, and the aforementioned final new class joining the already announced Sorceress, Druid, Barbarian, and Rogue:

The dark-fantasy action RPG will be cross-play and cross-progression enabled, letting players on any platform jump in together with others seamlessly. For players on consoles, Blizzard is also including couch co-op as an option to play together sharing a single screen.

Diablo IV is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 sometime in 2023. There is a closed beta session planned for before the full launch, and you can sign up for a chance to jump in by heading here. This is not the only announcement Blizzard brought to the Xbox and Bethesda show, with Overwatch 2 also appearing with a free-to-play reveal.