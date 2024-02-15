Diablo IV hits Game Pass in March, with more Activision Blizzard games coming soon

The highly anticipated special edition of the Official Xbox Podcast premiered today with Xbox heads Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond, and Matt Booty speaking about the future of the Xbox platform. While some exclusive titles are now confirmed to be jumping ship to rival platforms, the podcast also revealed a major game that’s finally coming to Xbox Game Pass. Diablo IV is hitting the subscription services on March 28.

Xbox players have been waiting for Activision Blizzard titles to drop into Game Pass ever since the almost $70 billion acquisition went through in October 2023. Phil Spencer said back then that 2024 would be the year for this injection of fresh titles. Now, Diablo IV is slated to be the first entry from the Activision Blizzard games lineup to land on Game Pass.

“We’re happy to share that Diablo IV will be available to play by the 34 million Game Pass subscribers on both PC and Xbox consoles beginning March 28,” says the company.

It certainly sounds like Diablo IV will mark the opening of the floodgates for other Activision Blizzard titles:

“There will be even more to play as we begin to fulfill our commitment to offer Activision and Blizzard games with Game Pass, both new releases and classic games from its legendary catalog. This is only the start of Xbox players being able to enjoy Activision and Blizzard games on Game Pass – we look forward to sharing more soon.”

Unfortunately, no names nor dates were revealed regarding what’s incoming to Game Pass after the hit action RPG. Past Call of Duty titles and classics like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, and Starcraft are some of the most likely candidates. What’s still unclear, though, is if the 2024 Call of Duty entry will be a day-one Game Pass launch like other first-party-developed titles from Xbox Game Studios.