iOS 18 reported to include AI transcription and summarising

During the "Let Loose" event on Tuesday, Apple touted the ability of its latest M4 chip within the latest iPad Pros to power AI tasks and tools, however it didn't announce any AI powered features during the event. That will reportedly change with iOS 18 however. Recent rumours are surfacing that this year's version of Apple's mobile operating system will include AI transcription and summarization.

As reported by Apple Insider, the feature will be in real-time and system-wide within iOS 18, iPadOS 18 as well as on macOS 15. This feature will see the primary benefit within Notes and Voice Memos. However given the launch of transcribed audio within Podcasts in iOS 17.4 it wouldn't be a surprise for it to have a benefit there as well.

Notes will look to receive the biggest update however, with this coming alongside in-app audio recording which could make the app one of the flag bearers when Apple announces the next version of its operating systems. This is expected to happen at WWDC in June 2024 but is never a guarantee, but given historical trends this is highly likely.

The introduction of AI power into Apple's ecosystem has been a matter of 'when' rather than 'if' given the progress that has been made by its competitors such as Microsoft with Copilot and Google with Gemini. Both products are being positioned front and center by these companies in a bid to show that they are at the forefront of the AI development race, with Microsoft going so far as to include a Copilot button on newer Windows-compatible keyboards and computers.

Other updates expected to be included in these newest updates include improvements to the Calendar and the Calculator apps, with the latter expected to come to the iPad for the first time in its 14-year history.

