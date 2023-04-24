Diablo IV PC launch and Server Slam hardware requirements posted, including "Ultra 4K" specs

As we get closer to the "Server Slam" open beta event for Diablo IV on May 12, and its official launch on June 5. Blizzard Entertainment has just announced the final PC hardware requirements for the action-RPG sequel.

Blizzard has four hardware recommendation levels, and it sounds like you will need a beefy PC to run the game at the highest "Ultra 4K" level:

Minimum Spec Requirements Settings to run Diablo IV at 1080p native resolution/720p render resolution, low graphics settings, and 30fps. OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection Medium Spec Requirements Settings to run Diablo IV at 1080p resolution, medium graphics settings, and 60fps. OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD Ryzen 1300X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection High Spec Requirements Settings to run Diablo IV at 1080p resolution, high graphics settings, and 60fps. OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 2700X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection Ultra 4K Spec Requirements Settings to run Diablo IV at 4K resolution, ultra graphics settings, and 60fps.

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series for fully supported DLSS3 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

Blizzard does note that PCs that don't meet the minimal requirements, which include ones with standard hard drives, dual-core CPUs and integrated graphics chips could possibly run Diablo IV, but that the "game experience may be significantly diminished."

Blizzard has already announced the specific launch times for Diablo IV for both pre-order gamers and everyone else. It will be released for the PC, Microsoft's Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles, and Sony's PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. You can pre-order the game on Amazon now.

