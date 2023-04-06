Diablo IV launch days and times for pre-orders and regular gamers have been revealed

We are about two months away from the launch of Blizzard's highly anticipated fantasy action RPG Diablo IV. The open beta of the game may have had large virtual queue lines at first, but it seems that Blizzard's testing of the game was largely successful. Now the developer has revealed exactly when the game will become available worldwide.

A Twitter message from Blizzard President Mike Ybarra states that people who pre-order the regular version and the Ultimate version of Diablo IV will be able to get in the game, via Battle.net, at 4 pm Pacific time (7 pm Eastern time) on June 1. Gamers with pre-orders in Europe and Asia will be able to start playing June 2 at Midnight BST and at 8 am KST.

Everyone else who waits to get the game on the actual launch date can start playing at 4 pm Pacific time (7 pm Eastern time) on June 5. European and Asian games can enter the servers on June 2 at Midnight BST and at 8 am KST. All of these times are the same for all of Diablo IV's game platforms.

It's likely that Blizzard will likely allow people who pre-order the game to also preload it on their PCs and consoles a few days ahead of launch. It will be released for the PC, Microsoft's Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles, and Sony's PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. You can pre-order the game on Amazon now.

