Xbox Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha rings fix art issues for externally-installed games

Microsoft has released Xbox updates for Insiders on the Alpha Skip-Ahead (2308.230420-2200) and Alpha (2305.230420-2200) rings. They both have different fixes but do share one that’s notable. If you have games or apps installed on an external drive, the display game art will now appear correctly. Both updates also bring updates to better reflect local languages across the console.

Alpha Skip-Ahead (2308.230420-2200) release notes Apps Fixed an issue where the Xbox Accessories app would crash unexpectedly when updating the color of the Xbox button on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. My Games & Apps Fixes to address an issue where games and apps installed on an external drive may not display game art correctly.

Fixed an issue where installing games or updates could remain in the Queue ‘finishing things up’ without obvious progress. Store Fixed an issue where the install button could be unresponsive after recently joining a game preview. System Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.



Alpha (2305.230420-2200) release notes My Games & Apps Fixed an issue that prevented the menu from opening while browsing Groups.

Fixes to address an issue where games and apps installed on an external drive may not display game art correctly.

Fixed an issue where Remote Tools for Microsoft Edge would repeatedly prompt for an update. System Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.



As these are both highly experimental builds, users won’t be surprised to hear that there are a lot of known issues. One serious issue in the Skip-Ahead build is that some games don’t launch after waking the console from sleep. To fix this, restart your console via the Xbox button and try launching the game again.

Another issue Microsoft is aware of is when you press the menu button when browsing Groups, the menu doesn’t appear. Instead, open the menu to manage games and apps from the Games, Apps, or the guide. Lastly, some user report seeing the wrong resolution after booting. To remedy this, restart the console via the Power menu. If that doesn’t work, check your TV firmware is up to date.