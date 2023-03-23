Elden Ring now features ray tracing on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5

FromSoftware is hard at work building the first expansion for Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree , but that hasn't stopped the studio from delivering the long-promised ray tracing features. Originally announced prior to the game's launch, ray-traced effects have finally arrived to the hugely popular action RPG with today's Version 1.09 update.

After updating, players on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 will find the option to enable ray tracing in Game Options on console and Graphics options on PC. According to reports, ray-traced ambient occlusion and shadows are what's included.

As expected from such a performance intensive feature, FromSoftware has warned players of fidelity drawbacks they will experience when enabling it. "Please note that performance - such as frame rate and resolution - may be impacted while playing with Ray Tracing on," the studio added.

Unfortunately, upscaling techniques such as Nvidia DLSS or AMD FSR, that would have helped with the performance loss, have not been added to the game.

The studio has also provided new minimum and recommended hardware requirements for enabling ray tracing effects on PC too:

Minimum OPERATING SYSTEM: WINDOWS 10

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i5-10600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT

MEMORY: 16 GB RAM

GRAPHIC CARD: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, 12 GB

RECOMMENDED GRAPHICS SETTING: 1080p - Low quality – Low Ray Tracing Recommended OPERATING SYSTEM: WINDOWS 11

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

MEMORY: 16 GB RAM

GRAPHIC CARD: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, 16 GB

RECOMMENDED GRAPHICS SETTING: 1080p - High quality – High Ray Tracing

The full patch notes for Elden Ring Version 1.09 update can be seen here, which details a large number of balance changes for PVE and PVP interactions, as well as balance adjustments.