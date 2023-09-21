Facebook gets a refreshed logo, new color palette, and updated reactions

Meta announced some new changes as part of what it calls a "refreshed identity system" for Facebook. It introduced a refreshed logo for Facebook with a darker blue background and some design changes to the letter "f".

The company has developed a new color palette for the Facebook brand that comes with a new set of hues, tones, and contrast ratios optimized for accessibility. Meta explained in a blog post that it redesigned Facebook's entire iconography using the new color palette to make it "legible at any size, flexible enough for different needs and easy for people to interact with."

The color blue has been associated with Facebook since its initial days. Its updated color palette has various shades of blue, including light blue, sky blue, blue, navy, and dark navy. One of the key drivers behind the latest design changes is to improve the accessibility of Facebook's logo, wordmark, iconography, and reactions.

In its blog post, Meta stated:

Our intention was to create a refreshed design of the Facebook logo that was bolder, electric and everlasting. Each of the distinctive, new refinements drive greater harmony across the entire design as a key element of the app’s identity. We’ve done this by incorporating a more confident expression of Facebook’s core blue color that is built to be more visually accessible in our app and provides stronger contrast for the “f” to stand apart.

All of these changes contribute to the "first phase of a refreshed identity system for Facebook." The social network that came into existence in 2004 is now frequented by over 2 billion daily active users. Meta said that more design updates will be rolled out in the future. The changes it has made to Facebook reactions are currently being tested and will be live in the coming months.