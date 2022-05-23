Instagram refreshes its visual identity with a new typeface, a brighter logo, and more

Instagram is refreshing its brand identity by introducing some new visual elements. It includes a new typeface, colors, logo, and other brand elements. The visual refresh will help the company create more immersive experience for its community.

According to Instagram, the visual redesign includes the following changes:

The gradient is reimagined with vibrant colors to make it feel illuminated and alive, and to signal moments of discovery.

Our new typeface, Instagram Sans, is designed with our heritage in mind and includes multiple global scripts.

Our new layout and design system is content-forward and celebrates creativity, simplicity and self-expression.

Instagram's new logo has the same basic shape. However, the change is in the color gradient. Not many people will recognize the change instantly. Here's a side by side comparison of the old and new logo:

Instagram says that it created the new vibrant gradient using an "innovative 3D modeling process" to make it feel illuminated and alive.

Apart from the logo, there's also a new typeface called Instagram Sans. The social media company will use the new font across billboards, its website, and its mobile apps. The new typeface is a contemporary remix of grotesque and geometric styles. In addition to Instagram Sans Regular, there's Bold, Light, Medium, Condensed, and Condensed Bold as well.

The typeface is not only available in English but also includes global scripts like Arabic, Thai, and Japanese. You can play around with the new typeface by clicking here.

You can already see the new Instagram logo in action across multiple places including its website and mobile apps. You can also find Instagram Sans in places like the Location tag on Instagram Stories.