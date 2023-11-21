Firefox 120 is out with the ability to copy links without tracking and more privacy tools

Mozilla has released Firefox 120 on all supported platforms. Version 120 introduces the ability to copy links without tracking parameters, global privacy controls that inform websites you do not want your data to be shared, a cookie banner blocker for users in Germany, picture-in-picture improvements, and many more.

New:

Firefox supports a new “Copy Link Without Site Tracking” feature in the context menu which ensures that copied links no longer contain tracking information.

Firefox’s private windows and ETP-Strict privacy configuration now enhance the Canvas APIs with Fingerprinting Protection, thereby continuing to protect our users’ online privacy.

Firefox has enabled Cookie Banner Blocker by default in private windows for all users in Germany. Firefox will now auto-refuse cookies and dismiss annoying cookie banners for supported sites.

Firefox has enabled URL Tracking Protection by default in private windows for all users in Germany. Firefox will remove non-essential URL query parameters that are often used to track users across the web.

Firefox now supports a setting (in Preferences → Privacy & Security) to enable Global Privacy Control. With this opt-in feature, Firefox informs the websites that the user doesn’t want their data to be shared or sold.

Firefox now imports TLS trust anchors (e.g., certificates) from the operating system root store. This will be enabled by default on Windows, macOS, and Android, and if needed, can be turned off in settings (Preferences → Privacy & Security → Certificates).

Keyboard shortcuts have now been added for editing and deleting a selected credential on about:logins. For editing - Alt + enter (Option + return on macOS) and for deleting - Alt + Backspace (Option + Delete on macOS).

Users on Ubuntu Linux now have the ability to import from Chromium when both are installed as Snap packages.

Picture-in-Picture now supports corner snapping on Windows and Linux - just hold Ctrl as you move the PiP window.