Mozilla releases Firefox 125.0.3 with fixes for blank tabs, text corruption, and more

After releasing a small update to resolve bugs caused by recently introduced download protections, Mozilla pushed another update for Firefox 125.

Version 125.0.3 is now available in the Release channel, bringing fixes for various bugs, such as a blank 0.0.0.1 tab appearing out of nowhere when launching Firefox with another instance already running, text corruption on Linux, incorrect font selection for Japanese users, and more.

Here is the complete changelog for Mozilla Firefox 125.0.3:

Version 125.0.3, first offered to Release channel users on April 29, 2024 Fixed an extra blank tab with an address of 0.0.0.1 sometimes appearing when attempting to launch Firefox when it is already running (bug 1892612).

Fixed an issue that could cause incorrect font selection in some situations for users with the Japanese locale set (bug 1892363).

Fixed text corruption when dragging text containing unicode characters on Linux systems (bug 1888202).

Fixed a correctness error when checking arguments.length (and not using arguments otherwise) inside of a generator or async function (bug 1892699).

Fixed an issue that could lead to inconsistent focus handling of elements when opened (bug 1893177).

It is worth adding that the recent security improvements for downloads from untrustworthy URLs are still disabled in version 125.0.3. Mozilla rolled them back after users reported "unexpected problems" with file downloads in certain situations. The feature will be back at some point, but it is not part of today's Firefox 125.0.3 release.

As usual, Firefox users update to the latest update by heading to Menu > Help > About Firefox. You can download the browser from its official website or the Microsoft Store if you use Windows 10 or 11.

Full release notes for Firefox 125.0.3 are available on the official Mozilla website. Also, check out other changes in Firefox 125 in this post (125.0 and 125.0.1) and this post (125.0.2).