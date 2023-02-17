Fitbit will remove Challenges, Adventures, and Open Groups from its app on March 27

Fitbit will be shutting down some of its community app features in the near future. According to what the fitness wearable company told The Verge, it will remove the Challenges, Adventures, and Open Groups features from the Fitbit app on March 27.

Fitbit says the reason for the removal of these features is because they had "a limited number of active users compared to other offerings." Challenges offered a way for Fitbit users to compete with each other, while Adventures let users take virtual walks in places around the world while getting in their steps.

Open Groups allowed Fitbit owners to chat about topics they enjoyed, with The Verge stating that some of those groups had millions of members. Fitbit users will still be able to create closed private groups after March 27.

Fitbit is also making some changes that will affect third party app developers. It will be shutting down its Fitbit Studio tool, but will continue to allow developers to make clock faces and apps with a command-line SDK.

Fitbit was officially acquired by Google in January 2021. Since then, Google has added Fitbit features to some of its devices, including the recent Pixel Watch. Fitbit has confirmed it will require a Google account to use its devices sometime in 2023.