Google brings Fitbit Premium's Sleep Profiles to Pixel Watch

Earlier this year, Fitbit came out with Sleeping Profiles for premium users on select Google devices. Following the company’s promise to add more devices to the list, the capability is launching on Google’s Pixel Watch.

The sleep tracker gives users a longitudinal analysis of their sleeping patterns based on 10 metrics, such as sleep schedule variability and REM sleep. It also associates users with animals having similar sleeping behaviors, for example, users who sleep late and wake up early, thus having slept for shorter intervals, are represented with a Giraffe.

With the latest announcement, Google enables Google Pixel Watch consumers to access Sleep Profiles. The feature provides an interpretation of the recorded data at the end of each month, although the recordings are available every night. According to Google, individuals using the sleep tracker on their Pixel Watches for a minimum of 14 nights in October will get their Sleep Profile on November 22. Similarly, users who start wearing the watch to bed from today will get their results on December 1.

Additionally, Google shared some features available on Fitbit Premium, which include a library of over 1,000 workouts and other mindful sessions and the ability to monitor stress levels. It can also help users decide whether to engage in workouts or body recovery depending on their health. Here is what Google states:

Optimize your day with Daily Readiness Score: This feature uses a variety of metrics to give you a daily score (1-100), helping you understand if your body is ready for a workout or if you should prioritize recovery instead.

Break a sweat: Stay motivated and keep your fitness routine fun and fresh with access to more than 1,000 workouts from Fitbit trainers and your favorite brands like Aaptiv, barre3, Cyclebar, LES MILLS, obé and Row House.

Keep a pulse on your stress: Receive a breakdown of your Stress Management Score with info on metrics like heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep patterns and activity impact.

Take a mindful minute: Try hundreds of different mindfulness sessions from brands you love including Aura, Breethe, Calm and Ten Percent Happier to help reduce stress, relax and improve your sleep.

Yesterday, Google added support for the Fitbit app on the Health Connect Beta app, however, while users enjoy Fitbit premium, there have been concerns regarding a bug in the Fitbit app that gives an incorrect calorie count.