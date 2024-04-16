Microsoft Flight Simulator City Update 6 upgrades visuals of Southwest Germany

Microsoft's Flight Simulator development team periodically updates sections of the world available for players to explore with upgraded visuals. The latest upgrade to hit the game is City Update 6: Southwest Germany. Just as the name describes, it carries enhancements to the Southwest German state of Baden-Württemberg, "the nation's third largest state in both population and area."

The developer had chosen seven cities in the region to receive most of the touch-ups, which are "Mannheim, Heidelberg, Karlsruhe, Stuttgart, Esslingen, and Kehl in Germany, and the French city of Strasbourg, which lies just across the border from Kehl."

At the same time, Baden-Württemberg's third largest airport, the Friedrichshafen, has received updates to its visuals for better accuracy too.

High-resolution aerial imagery and the use of high-fidelity triangulated irregular network (TIN) surface modeling are the resources behind the latest update's accuracy and visuals, per the developer. Watch the trailer for Flight Simulator City Update 6 above, showing off the affected regions in better detail.

Here's how the developer described the newly enhanced region that players can fly across:

"Baden-Württemberg is one of Europe’s most geographically diverse regions. The state encompasses the famed Black Forest, rivers such as the Rhine, the Danube (including its source), and the Neckar, several lakes including Lake Constance, and rich farmland and vineyards. Its cities rank as some of the most prosperous and vibrant in all of Europe and include a juxtaposition of modern architectural marvels and centuries-old historic monuments.

Microsoft Flight Simulator City Update 6: Southwest Germany is now live across PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox and PC Game Pass, as well as Xbox Cloud Gaming via Game Pass Ultimate. It can be found as a free optional download from the marketplace. However, players need to keep in mind that their Flight Simulator version should be 1.36.2.0 or later to install the update.