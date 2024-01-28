Forza Horizon 5 celebrates the Lunar New Year with new cars, new Drift Arena and more

Playground Games continues offering free and paid content for its 2021 racing game Forza Horizon 5. Starting January 30, the developer begins a four-week celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year (The Year of the Dragon). You can get a bunch of new cars with this update, along with the new Drift Arena.

In a blog post, Playground says the game's Stadium will be turned into the Drift Arena for the Lunar New Year event:

Whatever path you decide to take on this track, be true to yourself. The Drift Arena’s curves and bends will have you using every ancient secret of drifting to go on a complete lap. Driving around certain areas of the raceway or near its corners will trigger a smoke effect. Hold your drift, don’t let it catch you off guard! Besides the myriad of tight corners, multiple red dragons dance through the course creating rings you can drive through. Keep exploring the Stadium and find the Fireworks Collectible hidden inside it.

There will also be 10 returning reward cars in the Autoshow as part of the event:

1990 Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer

2010 Aston Martin One-77

2021 Lamborghini Sian Roadster

2021 Rimac Nevera

2010 Ferrari 599XX

1971 Porsche #23 917/20

1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso1990

1967 Ferrari #24 Ferrari Spa 330 P4

2018 Italdesign Zerouno

1965 Peel Trident

Three all-new cars, the 2019 Hyundai Veloster N, the 2020 Xpeng P7, and the 2021 Lynk & Co 03 will also be added to the Autoshow.

Four more all-new cars, the 2022 Lynk & Co 05+, the 2023 MG Cyberster, the 2022 Wuling Hongguang Mini EV Macaron, and the 2012 Volkswagen Santana, will be available to purchase on January 30 for $4.99 as part of the Chinese Lucky Stars Car Pack.

Finally, five new reward cars will be available to unlock during the event.

2022 Hyundai Kona

2022 Hyundai IONIQ 6

2022 Lynk & Co 02 HB

2020 Hyundai i30N

2023 MG MG7

The event will also include an extended night cycle gameplay feature, new props and collector's items, and the following bug fixes:

Improved the audio for the 2008 Aston Martin DBS

Fixed issues that occurred while trying to redeem a car through the message center

Solved the issue causing “Tropical Storm” and “Dust Storm” not to show up in Photo Mode during Spring Season

Fixed cosmetic issues on the 1970 Fast X Dodge Charger, 1966 Fast X Chevrolet Impala, and the 2022 Gordon Murray T.50

After the Lunar New Year event is over, Playground Games says Forza Horizon 5 heads back over to Europe for another unnamed event.