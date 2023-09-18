Starfield overtakes Forza Horizon 5 as the biggest Xbox launch in Europe

Recently, it was reported that Madden NFL 24 is the best-selling video game of August in the US. Electronic Arts' annual NFL franchise topped the charts for the month. In second place was FromSoftware's mech-action game Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon.

Today, a new report shows Bethesda's Starfield had a very successful first week on the European market. According to sales data from GSD, Starfield comfortably topped the physical and digital game charts for the week ending September 10 across all major European territories.

This makes Starfield the new fastest-selling new IP of 2023 in Europe so far. It has outsold the launches of other recent AAA-titles based on new franchises like Final Fantasy 16 and Resident Evil 4 Remake.

The strong debut of Starfield represents the biggest Xbox exclusive launch in Europe of this console generation, just ahead of Forza Horizon 5.

While exact sales figures were not disclosed, the data indicates Starfield had the 5th biggest week-one launch for any game in Europe this year. Only blockbuster multiplatform titles like Hogwarts Legacy, Diablo IV, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor performed better in their first week on sale.

Top 10 Digital + Physical Games in Europe (Week ending September 10): Starfield NBA 2K23 Titanfall 2 Grand Theft Auto 5 Red Dead Redemption 2 Need for Speed: Heat Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23 Sid Meier's Civilization 6 European 2023 Week One Sales (so far): Hogwarts Legacy Diablo 4 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Starfield Resident Evil 4 Final Fantasy 16 F1 23 Dead Island 2 NBA 2K23

It's also worth noting that Starfield had an extra day of sales via its Premium Edition, and the game was also available on day one through Xbox Game Pass.

In other news, Starfield's official account revealed that over six million players have already jumped into Bethesda's latest RPG, making it the biggest launch in the studio's history.

Source: Games Industry