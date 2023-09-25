You will be able to unlock the Rivian EV truck and SUV soon in Forza Horizon 5

While we are just 10 days away from Early Access for the next Forza Motorsport game, the more arcade racing game spin-off Forza Horizon 5 is still getting new content, including new vehicles. Today, it was announced that players of the Playground Games-developed title will be able to access two new vehicles from the Rivian electric car company.

In a blog post, Microsoft says that a virtual version of the 2022 Rivian R1T EV truck will be available to drive in Forza Horizon 5 by completing the “Mudslinger’s Scramble” EventLab challenge on the Horizon Festival Playlist. The 2022 Rivian R1S EV SUV can also be unlocked in the game by completing the “Stadium Supercross” EventLab. Microsoft will make announcements in the near future for when the two events will launch where you can unlock those two Rivian vehicles.

Earlier this year, Playground Games added 16 classic Italian sports cars to Forza Horizon 5. Eight of them were available immediately while the other eight could be unlocked via in-game events. Seven more recent Italian sports cars were also available for players with the purchase of the game's Italian Exotics Car Pack DLC for $9.99.

Earlier in September, Playground Games announced a major update to the EventLab editor in Forza Horizon 5 for making custom levels, tracks, and other user-made content. The update, dubbed EventLab 2.0 includes the new EventLab Island. It's a separate island, away from the main content in the game, that can be completely customized by players.

Oh and don't forget that Forza Horizon 5 added two free cars, the 1956 Chevrolet Corvette EV Corvette and the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup, that were featured in the year's biggest movie box office hit Barbie.

