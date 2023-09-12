Forza Motorsport will have different rendering modes on the Xbox Series S and X consoles

Microsoft will give owners of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles a number of different rendering modes for racing and viewing the cars while playing the upcoming racing sim reboot Forza Motorsport when it launches in October.

That was revealed earlier today by a new YouTube video from Digital Foundry that went on a deep dive into the game's graphics engine and featured interviews with the team at developer Turn 10 Studios.

If you own the higher-end Xbox Series X console, Forza Motorsport will have support for ray tracing effects in its Quality mode for both cars and tracks. It will run at 30fps at 2,160p resolution.

If you want to get a higher frame rate, there's the Performance RT mode, which boosts it up to 60fps but removes ray tracing on the tracks. Then there's the Performance mode, which goes to 60fps, but does away with ray tracing entirely.

For the Xbox Series S, the bad news is there will be no ray tracing effects at all while players are in racing mode. There will be ray-tracing mirror effects in the game's home space and car theater modes.

While racing the game will support 60fps at 1080p resolution and with dynamic resolution while in Performance mode on the Xbox Series S. The Quality mode will offer 1,440p resolutions at 30fps but with a high setting for its HQ motion blur. The game's cinematics will run at 30fps in 1080p resolution while also at a high motion blur setting.

Forza Motorsport is due out on October 10 for the Standard Edition for the PC, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles, and will also be included in Xbox Game Pass. If you preorder the Premium Edition, you can play five days earlier.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.