Forza Motorport's first free content update is coming in mid-November; here are the details

Developer Turn 10 and publisher Microsoft released their long-awaited racing sim reboot Forza Motorsport earlier this month, and they quickly released a major update just a few days later to take care of a large number of bugs and issues that were discovered since its release.

Today, Turn 10 announced that the team is continuing its efforts at fixing other bugs and problems that have been found since Forza Motorsport's launch. It stated:

We understand how frustrating these are, especially when they may hinder your full enjoyment of the game, and we intend to resolve them as soon as possible. We are committed to supporting Forza Motorsport in the long term by delivering monthly content updates and quality-of-life improvements.

The first free monthly content update for the game is currently slated for release in mid-November. It will add a new track, Yas Marina, to the game. Turn 10 will also fix at least 200 issues in the game as part of the November update.

Some of those fixes will include the following:

Stability Many fixes to improve overall game stability and reduce crashes across all platforms. Livery Editor Fixed issue where players can view and unlock tunes and vinyls shared by other players.

Fixed issue causing black paint shade to show up as grey instead of black.

Fixed issue where only the inner barrel on factory rims is paintable. PC Fixed issue requiring shaders to recompile every time Forza Motorsport is started on AMD chipsets.

Fixed specific game crash that occurs if headphones are plugged into the front panel. Note – PC players using AMD 7900 XTX who encounter a crash at the end of races should download the latest AMD graphics driver to resolve this issue.

Multiplayer Fixes to matchmaking as a group, party management, and invites and joins across multiplayer.

Fixes to ensure custom liveries show up more consistently across multiplayer game modes.

Fixes to address cases where Intermission/Launch Countdown would take much longer than expected before the start of multiplayer races.

Fixes to automatic wet tire selection when entering an event, and fixes to fuel estimation logic.

Fixes to title stability when resuming from a suspended state on console. Gameplay Resolved an exploit related to changing car tune mid-race.

Fixed issue where the game becomes stuck in the “new content update” loop when entering the main menu.

Fixes to Replays in scenarios where Replays do not start playing, the cars do not move, or they float.

Fixed issue with a forced camera change at the start of a race. Cars Fixed issue with the 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS Sport Roll Cage visual upgrade option, which removes the roof of the car when viewed in first-person. Wheels Fixed issue that prevented the Thrustmaster T248 LED screen from displaying race position information.

Turn 10 also says they are still looking into an issue that causes an "infinite loading screen when saving a Quick Upgrade in the Builders Cup" for some players and they hope to fix it soon.

The game is available now for PC, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X consoles, and is also included in Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscriptions.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.