More info has been revealed about the upcoming Forza Motorsport Update 2

Developer Turn 10 and publisher Microsoft are busy working on the second big update for its recent racing sim reboot Forza Motorsport. Today, they offered up some more info on Update 2, which will begin to roll out on November 14.

In a post on the official Forza site, Microsoft and Turn 10 showed a partial list of bug fixes and improvements that will be a part of Update 2 for Forza Motorsport:

Stability Many fixes to improve overall game stability and reduce crashes across all platforms.

Livery Editor

Fixed issue where players can view and unlock tunes and vinyls shared by other players.

Fixed issue causing black paint shade to show up as grey instead of black.

Fixed issue where only the inner barrel on factory rims is paintable. PC Fixed issue requiring shaders to recompile every time Forza Motorsport is started on AMD chipsets.

Fixed specific game crash that occurs if headphones are plugged into the front panel. Multiplayer Fixes to matchmaking as a group, party management, and invites and joins across multiplayer.

Fixes to ensure custom liveries show up more consistently across multiplayer game modes.

Fixes to address cases where Intermission/Launch Countdown would take much longer than expected before the start of multiplayer races.

Fixes to automatic wet tire selection when entering an event, and fixes to fuel estimation logic.

Fixes to title stability when resuming from a suspended state on console.

Fixed issue in the Featured Multiplayer menu where countdown timer would appear on Series that had not yet started.

Adjusted event schedule to provide more variation in Event start times.

Fixed issue where Race End timer did not appear for players who had already finished the race. Gameplay Fixed an issue where players could encounter an infinite loading screen when saving a Quick Upgrade in the Builders Cup Career Mode.

Resolved an exploit related to changing car tune mid-race.

Fixed issue where the game becomes stuck in the “new content update” loop when entering the main menu.

Fixes to Replays in scenarios where Replays do not start playing, the cars do not move, or they float.

Fixed issue with a forced camera change at the start of a race.

Fixed a number of Builders Cup Exploit allowing high class cars into lower class series and events.

Fixed issues related to loss of progression or save data.

Fixed a number of visual scene transitions

Fixed a bug where replaying a series with a high standing didn’t replace the series trophy with the improved trophy. Cars Fixed issue with the 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS Sport Roll Cage visual upgrade option, which removes the roof of the car when viewed in first-person.

Fixed tuning stat comparison indicators within the car upgrades menu Wheels Fixed issue that prevented the Thrustmaster T248 LED screen from displaying race position information.

Update 2 will also bring a new track, or rather a new version of a previous Forza track, Yas Marina. The track, located at Abu Dhabi, will include four specific layouts to try out.

Of course, there will also be new cars to purchase or unlock. The following Spotlight cars will be available to buy at a 30 percent discount on specific dates:

2013 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S - November 16-23

2016 Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce - November 23-30

2017 Mazda MX-5 Cup - November 23-30

2011 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport - November 30-December 7

2017 Saleen S7 LM - December 7-14

2016 Spania GTA Spano - December 7-14

2020 MG #20 MG6 XPower - December 7-14

2022 Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 - December 7-14

New car drops will also be available for four weeks:

1965 Lotus #1 Team Lotus Type 40 - November 16, 2023

2019 McLaren #03 720S GT3 - November 23, 2023

2018 Mercedes-AMG GT3 - November 30, 2023

2019 Peugeot #7 DG Sport Compétition 308 - December 7, 2023

You can check out even more info on the Forza Motorsport Update 2 content, including new events and tours, at the Forza site.