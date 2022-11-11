Foxconn to increase workforce at India plant while China continues COVID curbs

Foxconn is planning to quadruple its workforce at its iPhone factory in India over the next two years, according to Reuters. The news comes after Foxconn's largest factory in China's Zhengzhou slumped manufacturing of the iPhone 14 series, resulting in a supply shortfall.

Both Apple and Foxconn are trying to mitigate the risks of dependency on China for global supply chains. Thy are also working to reduce the supply chain gap for iPhone manufacturing.

The manufacturing slump was caused by China's zero-COVID policy resulting in the lockdown of more than one million people in the Zhengzhou district. Out of the one million, more than 200,000 were workers at the Foxconn plant.

Foxconn will boost its workforce in India by 53,000 to a total 70,000 over the next two years., although the total workforce will still be lower than Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant.

The Taiwan-based manufacturing company first opened its plant in India in 2019 and has been ramping up production ever since.

In its earnings call, the company said that it would adjust its production capacity and output to reduce any further potential disruptions on supplies for the holiday season. However, Apple has officially warned of a shortfall for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Max devices during the coming months.

The Tamil Nadu plant also manufactures products for tech firms other than Apple, but the hiring push is mostly driven to meet the high demand for iPhone.

Source: Reuters