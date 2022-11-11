Leak suggests Microsoft's Windows 11 "Moment 3" update might be coming to life

The "Moment 1" update for Windows 11 was launched just over a week ago on October 18th. It brought new features to Windows 11 that the 22H2 feature update did not enable. These included tabbed File Explorer, Taskbar overflow, among others.

And as you'd guess, after Moment 1 comes Moment 2, which is expected to be released next year in 2023, sometime in Q1. Similar to Moment 1, more features are expected to be available in Moment 2 as well, the ones that are currently going through Insider testing. Microsoft recently gave us, perhaps unwillingly, a tiny glimpse of what appears to be Moment 2 during one of its Windows Insider Webcast programs.

Following Moment 2, Moment 3 is also on the cards and we may have got our first hint of that with the recently released Windows 11 Beta channel Insider build 22623.885. Twitter user and Windows enthusiast PhantomOcean3 managed to dig up a new velocity feature apparently dubbed "MTestUx14"(ID 41655236) and the leaker believes it could be referring to Moment 3. The ID is said to be similar to the one Microsoft used for Moment 1 and Moment 2 as the latter used "MTestUx13".

Feature Update Test ID Moment 1 39145991 Moment 2 39281392 (MTestUx13) Moment 3 41655236 (MTestUx14) (?)

*(?) indicates rumor

While Moment 3 is certainly a long way out, such early leaks aren't all that uncommon. We have had them for Moment 2 earlier this year in September. And the same happened for Sun Valley 3 or Windows 11 23H2 as well before Microsoft reportedly moved back to a three-year cycle.

Source: PhantomOcean3 (Twitter)