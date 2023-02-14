Geekbench 6 launches with new tests, updated data sets, and more

Geekbench, the popular benchmarking tool for both PC and mobile devices from developer Primate Labs, has just launched its next major update. Geekbench 6 is now available to download for free for personal use, and it contains a number of new additions and improvements.

It's been about three years since the release of Geekbench 5, and in a blog post today, Primate Labs notes that computing on both PCs and mobile devices has changed for many users. For those reasons, Geekbench 6 adds a number of new workload tests. They include:

Blur backgrounds in video conferencing streams

Filter and adjust images for social media sites

Automatically remove unwanted objects from photos

Detect and tag objects in photos using machine learning models

Analyze, process, and convert text using scripting language

There are also some improvements in Geekbench 6 that reflect higher hardware specs in PCs and smartphones. They include:

Higher-resolution photos in image tests

Larger maps in navigation tests

Larger, more complex documents in the PDF and HTML5 Browser tests

More (and larger) files in the developer tests

There have also been some changes in how Geekbench 6 handles multi-core CPUs, as it now measures how each core works with the others to complete a task, rather than giving each core a different task to perform.

While Geekbench 6 remains free for personal use, commercial users, or people who just want more features, can get Geekbench 6 Pro. It includes saving benchmark results offline, running the app from a networked or portable drive, and automation tools. Normally Geekbench 6 Pro costs $99 but from now until February 28, it's been discounted to just $79.