Geekbench 6 launches with new tests, updated data sets, and more

Windows 11 running Geekbench 6

Geekbench, the popular benchmarking tool for both PC and mobile devices from developer Primate Labs, has just launched its next major update. Geekbench 6 is now available to download for free for personal use, and it contains a number of new additions and improvements.

It's been about three years since the release of Geekbench 5, and in a blog post today, Primate Labs notes that computing on both PCs and mobile devices has changed for many users. For those reasons, Geekbench 6 adds a number of new workload tests. They include:

  • Blur backgrounds in video conferencing streams
  • Filter and adjust images for social media sites
  • Automatically remove unwanted objects from photos
  • Detect and tag objects in photos using machine learning models
  • Analyze, process, and convert text using scripting language

There are also some improvements in Geekbench 6 that reflect higher hardware specs in PCs and smartphones. They include:

  • Higher-resolution photos in image tests
  • Larger maps in navigation tests
  • Larger, more complex documents in the PDF and HTML5 Browser tests
  • More (and larger) files in the developer tests

There have also been some changes in how Geekbench 6 handles multi-core CPUs, as it now measures how each core works with the others to complete a task, rather than giving each core a different task to perform.

While Geekbench 6 remains free for personal use, commercial users, or people who just want more features, can get Geekbench 6 Pro. It includes saving benchmark results offline, running the app from a networked or portable drive, and automation tools. Normally Geekbench 6 Pro costs $99 but from now until February 28, it's been discounted to just $79.

A person using a Chromebook
