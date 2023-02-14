Chromebooks may soon be able to use a custom keyboard shortcuts app

Chromebooks remain a lower cost alternative to a Windows notebook, but they still don't have certain features Windows laptops have. One big feature, the ability to remap your keyboards, is a bit difficult for Chromebooks, but that may be about to change.

AboutChromebooks.com (via Tom's Hardware) posted word that the current beta of ChromeOS 111 contains a keyboard shortcut app, if you put in some experimental flags. While it's currently not functioning in the beta release, you can at least see the app, which when it starts working should allow users to click on the key they want to change and modify it.

If you want to check out the app, here are the experimental flags to put in ChromeOS 111 beta

chrome://flags#improved-keyboard-shortcuts

chrome://flags#enable-shortcut-customization-app

chrome://flags#enable-shortcut-customization

Then go to Settings > Device > Keyboard > View Keyboard Shortcuts to see the app.

It's possible that updates to the beta of ChromeOS 111 will allow the app to actually start working before its public release. At the moment, its expected that ChromeOS 111 will make it to the stable channel sometime this spring. In any case, this new app should be a big help for Chromebook power users.

Source: AboutChromebooks.com via Tom's Hardware