M3 MacBook Air's early benchmarks have surfaced online

It's been almost a day since Apple refreshed its MacBook Air lineup without hosting a launch event. These machines now pack the M3 chip that is already a sight on the latest MacBook Pro models. Even though we are still a few days away from the launch, the first benchmarks of the new machines have already surfaced online.

MySmartPrice discovered a MacBook Air M3 in the Geekbench 6 database with the model identifier "Mac15,13," hinting that it's a 15-inch version. The device fitted with 16GB memory scored 3,157 in single-core performance and attained a multi-core score of 12,020.

These scores deliver a performance improvement of about 18-20% compared to the previous generation MacBook Air. For reference, the M2-based MacBook Air achieved a single-core score of 2,610 and a multi-core score of 10,120 in Geekbench 6.

Apple's M3-powered MacBook Air features 8 CPU cores, up to 10 GPU cores, and up to 24GB of Unified Memory. In the announcement post, the company claimed that its latest generation laptop offers about 60% more performance than the original M1 MacBook Air.

The Cupertino giant also said that the M3 MacBook Air is up to 13x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. Both 13-inch and 15-inch models can deliver about 18 hours of battery life on a single charge, which is up to six hours longer than an Intel-based MacBook Air.

The device starts at $1,099 for the 13-inch model and comes with support for WiFi 6E and two external displays. However, you need to keep the laptop's lid closed to use two external displays at the same time.

The M3 MacBook Air is available for pre-order in four chassis colors, and the shipping will start on March 8. Meanwhile, Apple has started selling the M2 MacBook Air with a reduced price tag of $999 and discontinued the original M1 MacBook Air.

Source: MySmartPrice via MacRumors