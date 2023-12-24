Ghostwire: Tokyo is free to claim on the Epic Games Store today

Yesterday, the Epic Games Store's daily freebie offer revealed a copy of Fallout 3, and just when its 24 hours came to an end, another Bethesda title has taken its spot. Ghostwire: Tokyo, the Bethesda Softworks-published action game from 2022 is the latest giveaway available. This is the first time the title has appeared as a freebie on the platform too, though Amazon Prime members did get it as a bonus earlier this year.

Ghostwire: Tokyo tells the tale of Akito Izuki, whose body is taken over by a spirit just as a supernatural event descends upon Tokyo. All civilians have disappeared from the city, being replaced by dangerous apparitions while only cats and dogs remain as helpful beings. Though it may seem like a horror entry, the title is primarily an action game where you exorcise supernatural entities. Aside from the main campaign, the roguelite The Spider's Thread mode is also included here.

Here's how the developer Tango Gameworks describes the setting and combat:

Explore a unique vision of Tokyo twisted by a supernatural presence. From its ultra-modern cityscape to its traditional temples and narrow alleyways, discover a hauntingly beautiful city teeming with Yokai - vengeful spirits that prowl the streets. Wield a combination of upgradeable elemental powers and ghost-hunting skills to combat the supernatural threat. Use your ethereal abilities to ascend to the top of Tokyo's skyline and soar over the streets to discover new missions or even get the drop on your enemies.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is free to claim on the Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. The free promotion is ending tomorrow, December 25, at 8 a.m. PT. Without a sale, or the current giveaway, the game would usually cost $59.99 to purchase. Following this, there are at least 11 games to go in these daily holiday giveaways from Epic Games.