Gmail gets new features to help track your Christmas orders

Google has announced that it’s making order tracking in Gmail better this year as Christmas approaches. The main improvement is that the orders you’ve placed will be put to the top of your inbox list tagged with the delivery date, so you can glance quickly for information. Clicking on these items in your inbox will open up more detailed information about your order, including a summary card at the top of the email to see the status of your parcel.

At some point, users in the United States, where this feature is launching first, will see a pop-up in Gmail asking them for permission to track packages in Gmail. If you decline permission, you can also switch it on by going to the Gmail settings and looking for the relevant option, it can also be turned off here if you decided to opt in.

Another feature, which isn’t going to arrive for several months, is a delay label that will be pinned to your order emails if a package has been delayed. To ensure that you see the label, the affected email will be placed at the top of your inbox, so you don’t miss it.

Google hopes that with these new features, people will spend less time waiting by the door for their delivery. The search giant didn’t say when the feature would be launching in other countries, unfortunately.

Source: The Keyword