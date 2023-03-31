Google lets a select few outside users test generative AI Gmail and Docs features

A few weeks ago, Google announced its plans to add generative AI features in its Workspace productivity apps, including Gmail and Docs. At the time it said it would allow a limited set of "trusted testers" in the US outside of the company to try out the new features later in March.

That time has finally happened, according to 9to5Google. It reports that the first batch of testers has been invited to check out the generative AI additions to Google Gmail and Docs. It states:

Today’s trusted test program spans consumer, enterprise, and education users (over 18) in the United States. This “small group,” invited to join by Google, must sign up and opt in, with the ability to leave the program at any time.

The features will allow users to let the AI feature generate whole emails or documents in Gmail or Docs, or they can rewrite existing documents or emails to be shorter or longer, or even change the tone of their messages. Users will be able to edit these documents at any time manually.

Google stated earlier this month that it would be adding more outside users to its Workspace generative AI testing over the coming months. At the moment, it looks like Google is picking its testers and is not yet allowing people to sign up for a waitlist.

Microsoft has also started testing its own generative AI features in its Office apps, which it calls Copilot. However, it appears this is very limited at the moment. While technically this feature is not officially available for everyone to try out, Twitter user XenoPanther discovered this week that Office Insider users on the Dogfood channel can enable Copilot in Word if users make a few registry changes.