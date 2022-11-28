Google partners with iCAD to improve breast cancer screening through AI

Just last month, Google acquired an AI startup Alter which was previously owned by Twitter. Not too long before that, the Mountain View giant released an app that would let users test AI-powered projects that were undergoing the process of development. Google is one of many firms investing in ideas that leverage artificial intelligence in the world of tech - which is not a surprise given how it often conjures up uncommon avenues when it comes to addressing unique problems.

Today, as a testament to that continued innovation, Google has announced a new partnership with global medical tech firm iCAD, in order to license its mammography AI research model to improve breast cancer screening.

Notably, this is the first such commercial agreement that Google Health has reached. The firm hopes that not only will this collaboration help the model to be verified through iCAD, but also enable it to eventually be utilized in the medical firm's own in-house products.

Currently, the process of breast cancer screening involves numerous shortcomings, including a lack of access, accuracy, patient experience, delays, and a shortage of specialists, among others. The new AI tech will attempt to tackle these problems, while simultaneously helping assess short-term personal cancer risk for potential cancer patients in a more accurate manner as well.

iCAD will also be using Google Cloud in order to ensure that it can avoid issues relating to scalability, security, and accessibility, especially when it comes to underserved regions.