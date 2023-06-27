Google may replace Android logo with this 3D robot head

Google has confirmed that a new Android logo is coming soon and will feature a 3D design, signaling a new look for the iconic green robot. While specific details remain undisclosed, Google has been teasing the updated design for several months at buildings and events.

The confirmation about the logo update was shared on Google's blog, The Keyword, which showed the revamped icon through screenshots. A retrospective review of The Keyword reveals that Google initially introduced variations of the 3D logo during CES 2023.

In addition to the 3D robot, Google has also changed the accompanying wordmark for Android. The future version will depart from the lowercase "a" and embrace a more sophisticated capitalized variation, featuring what appears to be a new font style.

The new font also incorporates perfectly rounded shapes for the letters "n" and "r," evoking the design aesthetics reminiscent of the refined 2014 wordmarks.

Notably, the new logo is expected to be prominently displayed on the boot screen of all Android devices, replacing the current "Powered by Android" branding. This move signifies Google's commitment to refreshing the visual identity of its mobile OS and aligning it with contemporary design trends.

Meanwhile, Google's latest Android version — Android 14 — is set to launch during the fall season this year. As the tradition goes, Android 14 is currently available in beta for owners of select smartphones to try out the upcoming features before a wider release.

If you are already registered as an Android beta tester, you can check for the update under Settings > System > System Update if it hasn't already popped up in the notifications. We recommend you wait a few months and avoid enrolling in Android 14 if you especially want to try out these new features.

Source: 9to5Google