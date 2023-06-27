Microsoft releases new firmware updates for Surface Pro 8, 7 Plus, 6, and 5

Microsoft has released firmware updates for several Surface Pro tablets. New drivers with improvements, fixes, and security patches are now available for the Surface Pro 8, 7+, 6, and 5th-generation Surface Pro.
What is new in the Surface Pro 8 June 2023 firmware update?
- Improves graphics stability and resolves graphical display issues.
-
Improves pen and touch stability.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Intel Corporation - Display - 31.0.101.3889
|Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics - Display adapters
|Intel Corporation - Extn - 31.0.101.3889
|Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics - Extension
|Surface - Ext - 15.25.139.0
|Surface Touch Pen Processor - Extension
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|Surface Pro 8
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 10 20H2 and newer
Windows 11 21H2 and newer
|How to get the update
|Windows Update
Surface Support website
|Additional Steps
|The update does not require extra steps
|Known Issues
|The update does not contain known issues
|Device Supported Until
|October 5, 2025
What is new in the Surface Pro 7+ June 2023 firmware update?
-
Improves graphics stability and resolves graphical display issues.
-
Improves Wi-Fi Stability
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Intel Corporation - Display - 31.0.101.3889
|Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics - Display adapters
|
Intel Corporation - Extn - 31.0.101.3889
|
Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics Extension
|Intel - Bluetooth - 22.190.0.2
|Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth - Bluetooth
|Intel - Net - 22.190.0.4
|Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz - Network adapters
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|Surface Pro 7+
Surface Pro 7+ LTE
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 10 20H2 and newer
Windows 11 21H2 and newer
|How to get the update
|Windows Update
Surface Support website
|Additional Steps
|The update does not require extra steps
|Known Issues
|The update does not contain known issues
|Device Supported Until
|January 15, 2025
What is new in the Surface Pro 6 and "5" June 2023 firmware update?
The Surface Pro 6 and "5" share the following changelog for their latest firmware updates:
- Resolves external display issue.
-
Addresses potential security vulnerability.
Here is the list of new drivers for both devices:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Surface - Firmware - 239.645.768.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|Surface - Extension - 6.13.137.0
|Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extension
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|Surface Pro "5"
Surface Pro 6
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 10 20H1 and newer
|How to get the update
|Windows Update
Surface Support website
|Additional Steps
|The update does not require extra steps
|Known Issues
|The update does not contain known issues
|Device Supported Until
|Surface Pro 5 - January 14, 2024
Surface Pro 6 - June 30, 2023
To install available Surface firmware updates, head to the Settings app > Update & Security/Windows Update and click Check for updates. Remember that you cannot uninstall firmware updates, so always mind the potential issues or bugs and back up all important data.
