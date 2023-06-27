Microsoft releases new firmware updates for Surface Pro 8, 7 Plus, 6, and 5

Microsoft has released firmware updates for several Surface Pro tablets. New drivers with improvements, fixes, and security patches are now available for the Surface Pro 8, 7+, 6, and 5th-generation Surface Pro.

What is new in the Surface Pro 8 June 2023 firmware update?

Improves graphics stability and resolves graphical display issues.

Improves pen and touch stability.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel Corporation - Display - 31.0.101.3889 Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics - Display adapters Intel Corporation - Extn - 31.0.101.3889 Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics - Extension Surface - Ext - 15.25.139.0 Surface Touch Pen Processor - Extension

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 8 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 20H2 and newer

Windows 11 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps Known Issues The update does not contain known issues Device Supported Until October 5, 2025

What is new in the Surface Pro 7+ June 2023 firmware update?

Improves graphics stability and resolves graphical display issues.

Improves Wi-Fi Stability

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel Corporation - Display - 31.0.101.3889 Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics - Display adapters Intel Corporation - Extn - 31.0.101.3889 Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics Extension Intel - Bluetooth - 22.190.0.2 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth - Bluetooth Intel - Net - 22.190.0.4 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz - Network adapters

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 7+

Surface Pro 7+ LTE Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 20H2 and newer

Windows 11 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps Known Issues The update does not contain known issues Device Supported Until January 15, 2025

What is new in the Surface Pro 6 and "5" June 2023 firmware update?

The Surface Pro 6 and "5" share the following changelog for their latest firmware updates:

Resolves external display issue.

Addresses potential security vulnerability.

Here is the list of new drivers for both devices:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 239.645.768.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware Surface - Extension - 6.13.137.0 Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extension

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro "5"

Surface Pro 6 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 20H1 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps Known Issues The update does not contain known issues Device Supported Until Surface Pro 5 - January 14, 2024

Surface Pro 6 - June 30, 2023

To install available Surface firmware updates, head to the Settings app > Update & Security/Windows Update and click Check for updates. Remember that you cannot uninstall firmware updates, so always mind the potential issues or bugs and back up all important data.