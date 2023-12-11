When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Google reveals both its 2023 Year in Search trends and 25 years in search

Neowin · with 2 comments

It's getting near the end of the year, so it's time for Google to release its annual look at the trends in its search service for 2023. The annual release of search trends shows what the world, and specific regions of the world, were searching for on Google during the last 12 months.

Here's just some of the search trends that were on top of these lists globally in 2023 in Google:

People:

  1. Damar Hamlin
  2. Jeremy Renner
  3. Andrew Tate
  4. Kylian Mbappé
  5. Travis Kelce
  6. Jenna Ortega
  7. Lil Tay
  8. Danny Masterson
  9. David Beckham
  10. Pedro Pascal

Movies

  1. Barbie
  2. Oppenheimer
  3. Jawan
  4. Sound of Freedom
  5. John Wick: Chapter 4
  6. Avatar: The Way of Water
  7. Everything Everywhere All at Once
  8. Gadar 2
  9. Creed III
  10. Pathaan

TV Shows

  1. The Last of Us
  2. Wednesday
  3. Ginny & Georgia
  4. One Piece
  5. Kaleidoscope
  6. King the Land
  7. The Glory
  8. That '90s Show
  9. The Fall of the House of Usher
  10. Shadow and Bone

Video Games

  1. Hogwarts Legacy
  2. The Last of Us
  3. Connections
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India
  5. Starfield
  6. Baldur's Gate 3
  7. スイカ ゲーム
  8. Diablo IV
  9. Atomic Heart
  10. Sons of the Forest

Meme

  1. Kevin James
  2. Ohio
  3. Police girl
  4. Folding chair
  5. Smurf cat
  6. The waffle house new host
  7. One two buckle my shoe
  8. Animan Studios
  9. Selena Gomez
  10. Submarine

News

  1. War in Israel and Gaza
  2. Titanic submarine
  3. Turkey earthquake
  4. Hurricane Hilary
  5. Hurricane Idalia
  6. Hurricane Lee
  7. Maine shooting
  8. Nashville shooting
  9. Chandrayaan-3
  10. War in Sudan

In addition to the 2023 year in search trends, Google is celebrating its 25th year with a new YouTube video that looks back at the last two and a half decades in search trends. Google stated:

Soccer, the world's most-searched sport, and Cristiano Ronaldo, its most-searched athlete, demonstrate a love for the game that transcends borders. Taylor Swift's status as the most-searched songwriter highlights the profound connection people feel with her music, and by extension, with each other. We also see shared humanity in the most-searched "how to help" query: how to help people. And the heart emoji, the most-searched emoji, reveals yet another universal theme: our shared need for love and understanding.

You can also check out the Google Trends Time Capsule website to learn more about the history of search trends for the last 25 years.

