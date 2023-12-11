Microsoft is working to extend storage time for Bing Image Creator artwork

Microsoft's Bing Image Creator first launched in Bing Chat (now Copilot) in March, allowing users to create artwork just by typing in a few lines of text. Since then, it has added new features, including support for OpenAI's DALL-E 3 model.

However, some users are noticing that if they don't download artwork made by Bing Image Creator and allow the image to stay on Microsoft's servers, they quietly disappear after a period of time. One person noticed this happening and went on X (formerly Twitter) this weekend to ask what was happening to Mikhail Parakhin, Microsoft’s CEO of Advertising and Web Services.

Yes, currently we save it for 50 days, working on extending to 90. Can't keep forever yet due to the storage costs. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) December 10, 2023

In response, Parakhin stated that artwork made via Bing Image Creator is saved online only "for 50 days", stating that the artwork has a finite life online "due to the storage costs." Having said that, he also confirmed that the Bing team is "working on extending to 90" days.

Of course, Microsoft does operate its own OneDrive cloud file storage service. Another person on X remarked that adding OneDrive integration with Bing Image Creator would seem to be an ideal solution for users who wanted to save artwork they made online for more than 50 or 90 days.

In response to that post, Parakhin admitted, "Yes, we definitely should. Following up with the team." So perhaps sometime in the near future, when a person creates some art using the service, they can automatically save that image to their OneDrive account, much like people who take pictures on their phone can do the same.

In October, Google launched its own AI-based art creator in its experimental Search Generative Experience (SGE) as a rival to Bing Image Creator.