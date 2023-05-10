Google shares unlisted YouTube video to reveal more about Pixel Fold

Google teased its first foldable smartphone Pixel Fold last week. Now, the company has posted an advertisement, featuring NBA stars and Pixel Fold, ahead of its official launch. It is an unlisted YouTube video, spotted by 9to5Google, and features high-definition views of the smartphone from different angles.

The video shows all the different orientations of the Pixel Fold, for instance, when its hinge is fully closed, fully open, or at a 90-degree angle. However, a slight crease is also noticeable as the device is unfolded. The video also displays some high-quality photos and selfies taken using the Pixel Fold.

Apart from that, it also includes moments where different apps and user interfaces of the device are featured. For instance, it is used to take group selfies, make video calls, find stuff using Google Lens, and do some photo editing.

It's expected that the Google x NBA commercial will get some screen time during the official announcement of the Pixel Fold. Google says that its foldable smartphone is also "The Official Fan Phone of the NBA & WNBA." The device will be officially unveiled at the Google I/O 2023 developer conference.

In addition, Google's other products, including Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and Android 14 are also expected to make an appearance. Also, there are rumors that the company might drop some details about Pixel Watch 2 and its work on generative AI.

Via 9to5Google