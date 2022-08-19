Microsoft Edge 104 latest Stable build brings Office, Outlook, gaming to Sidebar, and more

Microsoft has released its latest stable channel update for Microsoft Edge. This release, version 104.0.1293.63, is packed full with new a new Sidebar features including the ability to access Outlook, Office, and much more. However, for all the new features it is noteworthy that it is a controlled rollout which means you may not immediately find it upon updating.

Find all the feature updates and how to enable them in the changelog below:

Microsoft Edge sidebar. The Microsoft Edge sidebar lets users access Microsoft Edge features side-by-side with their browsing window. Available features include Discover, Bing search, Outlook, Office, Games, and Tools such as a unit converter and Internet speed test. Administrators can control the availability of the Microsoft Edge sidebar by using the HubsSidebarEnabled policy. Search in the Microsoft Edge sidebar. Easily access an updated sidebar search via Microsoft Edge sidebar, including easy access to Microsoft Search in Bing for organizations. Gaming for the Microsoft Edge sidebar. Play popular casual games for free. Administrators can control the availability of the Games menu in the Microsoft Edge sidebar by using the AllowGamesMenu policy Discover in the Microsoft Edge sidebar. Discover content relevant to the page you’re browsing including summaries, source information, and more. Get your favorite tools in the Microsoft Edge sidebar. Easily access commonly used tools while you browse the web, including Calculator, Internet speed test, and Unit converter. Outlook in the Microsoft Edge sidebar. Quickly and easily access Outlook Mail and Calendar. Administrators can control the Outlook menu in the Microsoft Edge sidebar by using the OutlookHubMenuEnabled policy. Office in the Microsoft Edge sidebar. Quickly and easily access Microsoft Office documents and apps. Administrators can control the Microsoft Office menu in the Microsoft Edge sidebar by using the MicrosoftOfficeMenuEnabled policy.

Aside from the new sidebar features, Edge 104.0.1293.63 also brings a security fix for a vulnerability tracked under ID CVE-2022-2856.