Humorous RPG The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk is free to claim on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store is back with another weekly freebie offer. Just as last week's theHunter: Call of the Wild giveaway and the over $100 worth of content for Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms come to an end, The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos has joined the party.

PC gamers can now claim a copy of the tactical RPG for the next week, and all that's required is an account on the Epic Games Store. Released in 2020, the title is an adaptation of the Le donjon de Naheulbeuk audio comedy series by French author John Lang, parodying various role-playing and fantasy tropes.

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk follows a group of unlikely and clumsy group of adventurers on a heroic fantasy journey. The comedic title doesn't shy away from the turn-based battle portion either, with deep tactical combat being available as players build up the seven heroes available: the Ranger, the Elf, the Dwarf, the Barbarian, the Magician, the Ogre and the Thief.

Moreover, an adaptive difficulty system makes sure that players can enjoy the game however they like, giving them the choice of an easy playthrough or punishing battles.

Here's how the developer, Artefacts Studio, describes the dungeon-crawling experience:

Explore a huge and surprising dungeon from the cave up to the luxury quarters of the evil lord Zangdar, passing through the goblin iceskating park and even an extremely lively tavern! Escape traps and solve deadly puzzles to unlock the most impressive treasures! Bizarre conversations, absurd situations and unusual encounters await! Experience an exciting main storyline and many side quests for your heroes

Usually costing $34.99 when not on sale, The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos is free to claim on the Epic Games Store until July 6. A new giveaway will take its place on the same date, which has been revealed to be a copy of GRIME.