Intelligent translation, shared content in a separate window coming to Microsoft Teams

Microsoft is currently working on a couple of new features for Teams, including Intelligent translation for mobile users and the ability to pop out shared meeting content in a separate window.

The Intelligent translation is perhaps designed to complement the inline chat translation feature currently in Teams for Android and iOS. The latter allows users to translate messages that are not their languages, and what Intelligent translation will likely do is detect and then prompt users to translate messages that are not in their languages to their native languages. This will be limited to Android and iOS users only.

Another feature is the ability to pop out shared meeting content in a separate window. Microsoft hasn't talked about in detail how the feature will work, but the likelihood is that it will work very similar to the ability to pop out chats into dedicated windows. This will be limited to web, desktop, and Mac users.

According to Microsoft 365 Roadmap page, Microsoft will bring these features to Teams users in August this year. However, it doesn't guarantee anything: we all know that dark mode for the Word for the web is still not available.

Microsoft will, hopefully, bring several new features beyond what is mentioned in the Roadmap page to Teams in August. Meanwhile, you can see the list of all new features it added to Teams in the month of June here.