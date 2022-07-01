Quake 4 preview comes to Xbox Insider Hub on Windows PC

Microsoft has released a preview version of Quake 4 for Xbox Insiders on Windows PC. The first-person shooter launched in 2005 and now the title is arriving on Xbox Insider Hub on Windows PC and Microsoft hopes you’ll play the preview and report issues before it makes the free title more widely available.

If you want to participate in the game’s preview, open up the Xbox Insider Hub on your Windows PC or install it from the Store if you don’t have it yet. Inside the hub app, head to the Previews section and click on Quake 4 and then tap join. The app will process your registration and once complete you’ll be directed to the Store when you can install the game. It’s important that you are signed in on the Microsoft Store with the same account that you used in the Xbox Insider Hub.

According to Microsoft, Quake 4 will require admin privileges to run. The firm said that if the User Account Control (UAC) prompt is bypassed for whatever reason then you could experience a crash. If this happens to you, find the Quake4GDK.exe in the XboxGames folder, right-click it, and launch as administrator.

If you have any issues during the game, head over to this support page and report the fault to Bethesda who will attempt to solve the problem before the game is launched more widely

